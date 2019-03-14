English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Arjun Kapoor On Wedding Rumors With Malaika Arora: When There Is Something, You Will Know

    By
    |
    Malaika & Arjun Wedding: Arjun Kapoor breaks silence on his marriage with Malaika Arora | FilmiBeat

    Fans' curiosity about the life of a celebrity is a sure thing in show business. Probing into the lives of famous stars is almost a part and parcel of this profession. So celebs find themselves with a lack of privacy which some tend to not accept while others do.

    The curiosity surrounding the relationship rumors of Bollywood celebs Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora has definitely piqued the interests of their fans. Fans are curious to know everything about the celebs right from where they went for their dinner dates to when they will get married. When Arjun Kapoor was asked about this media frenzy surrounding his personal life, this is what he had to say.

    Arjun Kapoor Reacts To Wedding Rumors With Malaika Arora

    In an interview with IANS, Arjun was asked if he is bothered by the fact that he is constantly under watch, to which he said, "Not really... It is a very small price to pay. At the end of the day, for what I have gained out of being an actor, somebody who is known across the country and the world, it's a small price. And people like to know how we are. They like to be surprised how normal we are, they like to know our idiosyncrasies. It doesn't really bother me."

    "If anyone says 'mujhe meri privacy chahiye (I want my privacy)' then you are in the wrong profession. Because you sell that the day you become recognisable," he added.
    He said that there is also a choice for celebs to decide how much of themselves they want to put out there. "It's your choice how much you put out there or yourself and your availability. Today you have a lot of control over as to how much you want people to know about your life. Speculation and gossip is a part of it. I am not the first actor or the last. Our entire tribe is immune to it... Because it is the nature of the business," he said.

    Regarding the wedding rumors surrounding him and Malaika, he said, "When there is something to talk about, you will all know."

    MOST READ: Pictures! Arjun Kapoor Snapped At Malaika Arora's House; Kareena Kapoor Khan Hits The Gym

    Read more about: arjun kapoor Malaika Arora
    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 23:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue