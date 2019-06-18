Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About Battle With Obesity!

In his latest post on Instagram, Arjun Kapoor opens up about his struggles with obesity, calling it a 'tough journey' that he navigated right from childhood. Arjun shared a couple of his workout pictures and urged people battling with weight issues to keep working hard to achieve their goal.

Arjun writes, "It's been a tough journey for me ever since I was a kid when it comes to my battle with obesity. Everyone has their own struggles I have had and continue to have mine. But the whole point of life is that we fall, we get back up and try again... efforts will pay off eventually if not today then in a week month or even a year."

"I started training with @shivohamofficial this January and slow and steady we have managed to At least lay a foundation during our prep for Panipat. I vowed never to give up in the 3 years it took me to lose 50kgs when I was 20 years old & I sure as hell won't be giving up and letting go now."

"Keeping the belief is key, u gotta keep at it and one day you will reap the benefits... we all gotta keep the faith and keep at it cause what we do today will echo in time and reflect within us eventually."

Many celebs including Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan hailed Arjun for his inspiring post.

Ranveer Singh left a comment that reads, "ARRE ARRE ARRE BAUS !!!!!" Whereas, Varun Dhawan wrote, "Arjunkapoor 2.0 i want ip rights."

Arjun's sister also left a comment saying, "Because you've never let anything get the better of you, always risen - better than ever.. You the man ❤️😘."

On the work front, Arjun will be next seen in Panipat. The film also casts Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon and Zeenat Aman in the lead roles.