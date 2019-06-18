English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About Battle With Obesity!

    By
    |

    In his latest post on Instagram, Arjun Kapoor opens up about his struggles with obesity, calling it a 'tough journey' that he navigated right from childhood. Arjun shared a couple of his workout pictures and urged people battling with weight issues to keep working hard to achieve their goal.

    Arjun writes, "It's been a tough journey for me ever since I was a kid when it comes to my battle with obesity. Everyone has their own struggles I have had and continue to have mine. But the whole point of life is that we fall, we get back up and try again... efforts will pay off eventually if not today then in a week month or even a year."

    arjun-kapoor-opens-up-about-battle-with-obesity

    "I started training with @shivohamofficial this January and slow and steady we have managed to At least lay a foundation during our prep for Panipat. I vowed never to give up in the 3 years it took me to lose 50kgs when I was 20 years old & I sure as hell won't be giving up and letting go now."

    "Keeping the belief is key, u gotta keep at it and one day you will reap the benefits... we all gotta keep the faith and keep at it cause what we do today will echo in time and reflect within us eventually."

    The Trouble Begins For Shahrukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan!

    Many celebs including Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan hailed Arjun for his inspiring post.

    Ranveer Singh left a comment that reads, "ARRE ARRE ARRE BAUS !!!!!" Whereas, Varun Dhawan wrote, "Arjunkapoor 2.0 i want ip rights."

    Arjun's sister also left a comment saying, "Because you've never let anything get the better of you, always risen - better than ever.. You the man ❤️😘."

    On the work front, Arjun will be next seen in Panipat. The film also casts Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon and Zeenat Aman in the lead roles.

    More ARJUN KAPOOR News

    Read more about: arjun kapoor
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 15:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 18, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue