Arjun Kapoor Has Been Trying To Get Sonam Kapoor’s Attention Since Childhood; Posts A Sweet Message

Arjun's Been Trying To Get Sonam's Attention Since Childhood

Ahead of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga's release, Arjun Kapoor shared two adorable pictures of himself and Sonam when they were babies. His touching caption read, "Me trying to get this Ladki's attention since childhood & (swipe right) her finally noticing then looking straight at the camera & not me !!! @sonamkapoor from the time I remember u will always be the first ladki in my life that I loved hanging out with... so proud of u & @anilskapoor for going out on a limb & choosing a script u believed in beyond the perceptions of the so-called world. Ur courageous ur beautiful. Proud to have a sister like you. Stay the child at heart that you are & most importantly all the best for 1st feb #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga"

Sunita Kapoor Is Anil Kapoor's Lifeline

Anil Kapoor had posted this lovely picture of him with his wife Sunita Kapoor as his story of the special woman in his life. He had captioned it,

"#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga jaise strong, loving, boss lady... #SunitaKapoor my lifeline, my heart, my home!

Share your stories of the special women in your life... Ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh kaisa laga...Looking forward to your stories @RajkummarRao @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @Riteishd"

Patralekha Is The Special Woman In Rajkummar's Life

Rajkummar Rao, who also stars in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, took to his social media to post about his special lady Patralekha. Sharing this photo on Instagram, he captioned it,

"#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga ki she is strong,beautiful,talented,humble & loving! @Patralekhaa9

Thank u @AnilKapoor sir for tagging me. Share ur stories of the special woman in your life..#LetLoveBe..

Looking forward to your stories @RanveerOfficial @juniorbachchan @ayushmannk"

Tahira Is Ayushmann's Biggest Inspiration

Ayushmann Khurrana too shared a post about his wife Tahira Kashyap, and captioned it,

"#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga

For me @tahira_k is the biggest inspiration. She's smart, selfless and sexy. Thanks @RajkummarRao for the tag. I would like to know the stories of @Aparshakti @RochakTweets and @niteshtiwari22 #LetLoveBe" (sic). Tahira has been fighting cancer like a warrior.