Arjun Kapoor Has Been Trying To Get Sonam Kapoor’s Attention Since Childhood; Posts A Sweet Message
Sonam Kapoor's upcoming movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has created a buzz of curiosity among audiences and now, we just can't wait for the movie. Using the hashtag 'Set Love Free', the filmmakers are promoting the movie which seems to be based on a story of same sex relationship. Apart from this, Anil Kapoor, who also features in the movie, took to his Instagram to promote the movie in a unique way by tagging Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan and asking them to share the stories of the special women in their lives. Arjun Kapoor shared a touching post about his cousin Sonam, making us all go 'aww'! Check out what he wrote!
Arjun's Been Trying To Get Sonam's Attention Since Childhood
Ahead of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga's release, Arjun Kapoor shared two adorable pictures of himself and Sonam when they were babies. His touching caption read, "Me trying to get this Ladki's attention since childhood & (swipe right) her finally noticing then looking straight at the camera & not me !!! @sonamkapoor from the time I remember u will always be the first ladki in my life that I loved hanging out with... so proud of u & @anilskapoor for going out on a limb & choosing a script u believed in beyond the perceptions of the so-called world. Ur courageous ur beautiful. Proud to have a sister like you. Stay the child at heart that you are & most importantly all the best for 1st feb #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga"
Sunita Kapoor Is Anil Kapoor's Lifeline
Anil Kapoor had posted this lovely picture of him with his wife Sunita Kapoor as his story of the special woman in his life. He had captioned it,
"#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga jaise strong, loving, boss lady... #SunitaKapoor my lifeline, my heart, my home!
Share your stories of the special women in your life... Ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh kaisa laga...Looking forward to your stories @RajkummarRao @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @Riteishd"
Patralekha Is The Special Woman In Rajkummar's Life
Rajkummar Rao, who also stars in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, took to his social media to post about his special lady Patralekha. Sharing this photo on Instagram, he captioned it,
"#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga ki she is strong,beautiful,talented,humble & loving! @Patralekhaa9
Thank u @AnilKapoor sir for tagging me. Share ur stories of the special woman in your life..#LetLoveBe..
Looking forward to your stories @RanveerOfficial @juniorbachchan @ayushmannk"
Tahira Is Ayushmann's Biggest Inspiration
Ayushmann Khurrana too shared a post about his wife Tahira Kashyap, and captioned it,
"#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga
For me @tahira_k is the biggest inspiration. She's smart, selfless and sexy. Thanks @RajkummarRao for the tag. I would like to know the stories of @Aparshakti @RochakTweets and @niteshtiwari22 #LetLoveBe" (sic). Tahira has been fighting cancer like a warrior.
Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga releases on February 1st.
