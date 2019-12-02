Arjun Kapoor Reacts To Being Constantly Compared To Ranveer Singh Post Panipat's Trailer Release!

Arjun Kapoor is least bothered with the constant comparisons made by the netizens between him and Ranveer Singh after the release of Panipat's trailer. In his latest tete-a-tete with HT, the Kapoor lad denied feeling insecure over it and said that he was ready for it because authenticity breeds comparisons.

"Bhansali sir is authentic, and so is Ashutosh sir. They would not shy away from showing exactly what may have transpired. If I had not gone bald, just to protect myself from the comparisons with Ranveer, I would be dishonest to the film, era, and hurt more people's sentiments. I will take the comparisons on my chin, because that means we have got it right. Thus, the overlap visually and in tonality," said Arjun.

Arjun's last two releases - Namaste England and India's Most Wanted - were a dud at the box office. But it's often said that failure is a better teacher than success and the Gunday actor believes in this saying! The actor said that he likes to wear his films on his sleeves.

He also asserted that he thrives on commercial success like any other mainstream commercial hero because that's a responsibility he has taken up by choosing to be the main face of a poster. But the star doesn't tom-tom when his films do well or disown them when they don't.

Arjun said, "Success teaches a lot, but failure teaches even more. It can't dishearten me as I love being part of films, but we are prepared to face flops. It hurts and bothers you that somebody is losing money because your film didn't do well. It matters, because my dad's [Boney Kapoor] a producer. Until Mubarakan (2017), I was proud of the fact that nobody had lost money on my films. But my last two films have been financial failures."

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2019. The film also casts Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.