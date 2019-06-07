Arjun Kapoor REACTS To Getting TROLLED Over The Age Gap Between Him & Malaika Arora!

Arjun Kapoor On Getting Trolled For Dating Malaika

When quizzed about getting trolled over the age gap between him and Malaika, the actor said, "I wouldn't even want to speak about this and give it importance. It doesn't matter to me, so I don't want to justify anything."

The Actor On The Speculations Around His Marriage

"It's people's job to speculate and mine to clarify. Log shaadi ke baad takle hotey hain. Main shaadi ke dauran takla nahi hona chahta. I am not interested in getting married right now. I am 33 and marriage is not the be all and end all of a relationship. There's more to discover and explore about each other."

Despite Coming From A Broken Home, Arjun Believes In The Institution Of Marriage

Arjun's late father and father Boney Kapoor had divorced after which the latter went on to marry Sridevi. Speaking about his belief in the institution of marriage, Arjun said, "Even though I come from a broken home, I believe in marriage. I see a lot of happily married couples around. I believe it is a good option to have. But that doesn't mean you can jump the gun and go straight to it. Life has to lead you to it. You have to discover things, enjoy the relationship's ups and downs, and then see where it takes you."

Meanwhile, Here's The Reason Why Arjun Opened Up About His Relationship With Malaika

We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There's a certain understanding the media has... they've been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable," the actor was quoted as saying by Filmfare magazine.