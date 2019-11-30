Arjun Kapoor Reacts To Panipat's Comparison With Other Films Including Bajirao Mastani!

Ever since the trailer of Panipat has released, the film has been constantly being compared to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani and more than anything, Arjun is being compared to Ranveer Singh. In his recent tête-à-tête with a media agency, when Arjun was asked how does he look at these unavoidable comparisons, he said that an actor should never be afraid of comparisons as he believes it is in the inherent nature of Indians.

Arjun said, "It's like saying that there shouldn't be another war film because Uri has been made. That's not possible because there are so many untold stories. Today, if we want to tell the story of Abhinandan Varthaman, then we shouldn't make it just because Uri has been made?"

"Similarly, Tanhaji shouldn't exist after the release of Panipat. Tomorrow, if someone wants to tell the story of Chattrapati Shivaji, then should we stop them just because the story has been told many times before. So, I think there are too many stories to be told for us to be bound by the era they are set in."

Arjun further added, "We compare cars and clothes when we go shopping. It is our habit. It is a part and parcel of our personality. And there is nothing wrong with it."

Arjun Kapoor's Panipat is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2019. The film is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and is also casts Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

On an interesting note, the film will be clashing with Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh at the the box office and it would be interesting to see which actor would emerge as the winner in terms of the good reviews and film's business.