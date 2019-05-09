English
    Arjun Kapoor Reacts To Salman Khan's Exit From Boney Kapoor's No Entry 2!

    By Pti
    |

    Rumours have been rife that owing to his sour relationship with Arjun Kapoor, Salman Khan has refused to star in Boney Kapoor's No Entry 2. Hush hush suggested that Arjun Kapoor might agree to star in his dad's film and in his recent interaction with Mumbai Mirror, when he was asked about the same, he said, "Dad is about to start Ajay (Devgn) sir's film and has just completed another one with Ajith sir down South. He is focused on that for now. I am hoping we will have something by the year-end to start in 2020."

    Arjun is currently gearing up for India's Most Wanted and speaking of it, he said, "I am playing an Intelligence Bureau officer in the film and because of Raj sir, I got the opportunity to meet certain people who work within the community and listen to their stories. During the readings and research, I realised that in their head, these people are just doing their job. You have to be the most selfless person in the world to be in that head-space."

    The actor is also busy shooting for Panipat in which he will share screen space with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. Arjun didn't leave any stone unturned to get under the skin of the character and went bald for the same.

    "Ashutosh (Gowariker, director) sir gave me enough time to think about it. And I felt excited about the look. Sometimes, you need to come out of your comfort zone to discover new things that work," said Arjun.

