Arjun Kapoor BREAKS Silence On Malaika Arora & Reveals Real Reason Behind NOT Marrying Her!

Arjun Feels Fortunate To Have Malaika In His Life

"I don't have anything to discuss. I have nothing to hide. What the world is seeing, they are seeing. However, I have no desire to justify my personal life beyond a point. It is important to have good people around me and I feel fortunate that I have such individuals in my life."

Arjun Says Peeps Will Know When He Will Get Married

"The subject of my wedding is not something that I would like to talk about. Frankly, if I was tying the knot, people would know about it. Today, nothing stays or needs to be hidden beyond a point," said Arjun.

Arjun On Constant Speculations

"Speculation is harmless. But I admit, I don't like to respond to it all the time. Also, it gets tiring for the people involved to constantly react.

There has been so much gossip on this subject that even the people who earlier tended to believe it are no longer doing so. I don't have anything against anyone," said Arjun.

Is Arjun Tired Of Prying Eyes?

"No. The media and the paparazzi are doing their job. The people reading the ‘gossip' are doing their job. They are forming an opinion based on what they are reading. No one is to blame. However, I have to do my actual job."

Arjun In Constantly Focusing On His Work Front

"I have to be an actor first. Honestly, through all this, the only constant has been that I have been shooting for Panipat. I have been at work every day and I am shooting continuously until May 31, except perhaps for a few days, when I will be promoting, India's Most Wanted."

Arjun On His Gang

"Malaika, Kareena, Amrita (Ladak) and a bunch of us have always been close. I have hung out with them for years on end. It is not in the recent past," said Arjun.

Arjun Reveals Bond Better With Those Who Are Older

"Rohit (Dhawan), Varun's older brother and Ranbir (Kapoor) are also close friends. In fact, I hang out with Rohit and Varun. Aarti (Shetty) is also a dear friend.

I don't have too many friends who are my age or younger than me. I've always been a mature soul who bonds better with those who are older," said Arjun.