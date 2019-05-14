Arjun Kapoor: Sanjay Dutt Is Like A Child, Down To Earth & Humble!

Sanjay Dutt Is Like A Child, Says Arjun Kapoor

"He is like a child. He is so humble. It is difficult to imagine that he is the villain of the film because he is so nice. He starts playing with your cheeks and you forget that you are Sadashivrao Bhau and he is Ahmedshah Abdali," said Arjun Kapoor to Deccan Chronicle.

I Grew Up Watching Sanjay Dutt's Movies!

"Sanju sir is someone who I have looked up to as a child. We have all grown up watching Sanju sir. We know him as an actor and a star whose personality is larger than life," he said.

Arjun Kapoor On His Upcoming Movie India's Most Wanted

"I have received a great response to the trailer. It is a very relevant film. The new India asks questions and expects answers. Terrorism is a worldwide phenomenon. Unfortunately, it has spread so fast.''

I'm Proud To Be A Part Of India's Most Wanted!

''This is one such story of those people who wake up every morning to protect our country. These are unsung people who are not spoken about or who cannot speak of themselves and I am proud to be a part of such a film," he summed it up. India's Most Wanted is all set to hit the theatres on May 24, 2019.