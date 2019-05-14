English
    Arjun Kapoor: Sanjay Dutt Is Like A Child, Down To Earth & Humble!

    By
    |
    Arjun Kapoor on working with Sanjay Dutt in Panipat; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

    Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon are currently shooting their upcoming period-drama Panipat which is helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker and the trio have undergone intense horse riding and sword fighting training. While Arjun Kapoor plays the lead role of Sadashivrao Bhau, Sanjay Dutt plays the villain Ahmedshah Abdali. Arjun opened up by saying that he finds it hard to accept the fact that Sanjay is the villain in the movie as in real life, he's like a child and very down to earth.

    Sanjay Dutt Is Like A Child, Says Arjun Kapoor

    "He is like a child. He is so humble. It is difficult to imagine that he is the villain of the film because he is so nice. He starts playing with your cheeks and you forget that you are Sadashivrao Bhau and he is Ahmedshah Abdali," said Arjun Kapoor to Deccan Chronicle.

    I Grew Up Watching Sanjay Dutt's Movies!

    "Sanju sir is someone who I have looked up to as a child. We have all grown up watching Sanju sir. We know him as an actor and a star whose personality is larger than life," he said.

    Arjun Kapoor On His Upcoming Movie India's Most Wanted

    "I have received a great response to the trailer. It is a very relevant film. The new India asks questions and expects answers. Terrorism is a worldwide phenomenon. Unfortunately, it has spread so fast.''

    I'm Proud To Be A Part Of India's Most Wanted!

    ''This is one such story of those people who wake up every morning to protect our country. These are unsung people who are not spoken about or who cannot speak of themselves and I am proud to be a part of such a film," he summed it up. India's Most Wanted is all set to hit the theatres on May 24, 2019.

    Ananya Panday Reacts To Being Trolled: 'I Love All The Memes On Me, I Even Share It With My Friends'

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 12:34 [IST]
