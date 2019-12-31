Arjun Kapoor Says Goodbye To 2019 And The Decade: ‘I Was Nobody At The Start Of 2010’

As the year comes to an end, Arjun Kapoor took stock of his journey not only the past one year, but also the decade. Having started out with no real opportunity lying in front of him in 2010, the actor is currently shooting his fourteenth film. Arjun recounted the ups and downs of the last ten years and had words of inspiration for all his fans. Arjun is all set to start the next decade with more belief in himself. Read his touching note.

Sharing a picture of himself on Instagram, Arjun bid adieu to 2019. He wrote, "2019 you taught me well... reminded me what a roller coaster life is... I travelled I lived I laughed I cried... I had some amazing moments, had some that broke my heart... personally, I'm excited about entering the new decade... at the start of 2010 I was a nobody unknown to the world with no real opportunity lying in front of me... today as we close the decade I'm shooting my 14th film."

On an even more emotional note, he mourned the loss of his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor and grandmother. "Lots of ups some downs gained an identity lost my backbone in my Mother & Nani forever. Life is a roller coaster we just gotta ride it...," he added.

Ending it with inspiring words, he wrote, "I say this to anyone reading this right now... never give up never listen to the naysayers believe in yourself believe that u are meant to do what makes u happy... there are enough forces to pull u down everyday trust me I have seen and felt it but to rise from there by exceeding what everyone thinks of u because u believed in yourself is an unbelievable feeling... when The Underdog wins it's always a story worth telling... happy new year to all of you who love me & maybe who don't... follow your dreams this decade... u never know what the future holds for u or any of us... big love." (sic).

Arjun was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's period drama, Panipat. He received much appreciation for his performance in the film, which also starred Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead.

