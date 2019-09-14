Arjun Kapoor Says There Is No Room For Bad Content On ‘Arjun Recommends’

Arjun Kapoor recently got talking about his craft and the rise of path breaking content in today's time. Speaking about the abundance of good content presented by over-the-top media services, he says audiences give no room for mediocrity anymore. He also claimed that he is proud to be an actor in such times, as watching innovative content can provide artists with information on what kind of films to make. Read on.

According to IANS, Arjun said, "I'm extremely excited to be an actor living and working in today's time. We are in the middle of a drastic change for the better and we should celebrate that. There is no room for bad content and definitely no room for mediocrity as people are exposed to the best of cinema, best of documentaries on the OTT."

He added, "If you see in the last couple of years, the quality of theatricals has becomebetter. I do feel that we are witnessing the best period of disruption where each medium is pushing the other to do better, to produce content that stands out and are clutter-breaking. Today, truly content is king and it is the only thing that matters."

Arjun further spoke about how watching new kind of content expands one's mind. He said, "Watching disruptive, innovative content can expand one's thinking about the kind of stuff audiences are watching in their homes. It can prepare us with information on what kind of films to make so that people feel the urge to come to the theatres."

Talking about his recommendations, he said, "'Arjun Recommends' is my attempt to bring together like-minded people who love to watch something good and clutter-breaking. This digital property is allowing me to engage with people from across India and understand from them what works."

On the work front, he will next be seen in Sandeep Pinky Aur Faraar, starring opposite Parineeti Chopra. He has another film titled Panipat, lined up. It is a period drama film directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar.

