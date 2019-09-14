English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Arjun Kapoor Says There Is No Room For Bad Content On ‘Arjun Recommends’

    By
    |

    Arjun Kapoor recently got talking about his craft and the rise of path breaking content in today's time. Speaking about the abundance of good content presented by over-the-top media services, he says audiences give no room for mediocrity anymore. He also claimed that he is proud to be an actor in such times, as watching innovative content can provide artists with information on what kind of films to make. Read on.

    Arjun: There Is No Room For Bad Content On Arjun Recommends

    According to IANS, Arjun said, "I'm extremely excited to be an actor living and working in today's time. We are in the middle of a drastic change for the better and we should celebrate that. There is no room for bad content and definitely no room for mediocrity as people are exposed to the best of cinema, best of documentaries on the OTT."

    He added, "If you see in the last couple of years, the quality of theatricals has becomebetter. I do feel that we are witnessing the best period of disruption where each medium is pushing the other to do better, to produce content that stands out and are clutter-breaking. Today, truly content is king and it is the only thing that matters."

    Arjun further spoke about how watching new kind of content expands one's mind. He said, "Watching disruptive, innovative content can expand one's thinking about the kind of stuff audiences are watching in their homes. It can prepare us with information on what kind of films to make so that people feel the urge to come to the theatres."

    Talking about his recommendations, he said, "'Arjun Recommends' is my attempt to bring together like-minded people who love to watch something good and clutter-breaking. This digital property is allowing me to engage with people from across India and understand from them what works."

    On the work front, he will next be seen in Sandeep Pinky Aur Faraar, starring opposite Parineeti Chopra. He has another film titled Panipat, lined up. It is a period drama film directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar.

    MOST READ: Dream Girl Actress Nushrat Bharucha Wishes She Could Do A Film Like Alia Bhatt's Kapoor & Sons

    More ARJUN KAPOOR News

    Read more about: arjun kapoor panipat
    Story first published: Saturday, September 14, 2019, 19:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 14, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue