Arjun Kapoor Snapped At Rumored Girlfriend Malaika Arora’s House; Kiara Advani Goes Out For Lunch

Arjun Snapped At Malaika's House

Arjun Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi leaving Malaika Arora's residence in his car on Sunday afternoon. Arjun sported a casual outfit, wearing a black sweatshirt with denims, a pair of snazzy sneakers, and his trademark black hat. Arjun and Malaika have been hitting the headlines for their alleged relationship, although the two have not publicly admitted it. Last weekend, Arjun and Malaika were snapped when they were out for lunch with Malaika's son Arhaan Khan.

Kiara Advani Heads Out For Lunch

Lust Stories actress Kiara Advani was spotted by the paps when she headed out for lunch on Sunday afternoon. Kiara smiled for the cameras looking pretty in a white tank top, light wash flared bottom denims, and she was carrying a boho sling bag with her. Kiara has been shooting for her next film Kabir Singh along with Shahid Kapoor. The film is a remake of the Telugu hit movie Arjun Reddy, and is expected to hit the theatres on June 21st.

Alia Bhatt's All Black Airport Look

Alia Bhatt was snapped at the airport in the early hours of Sunday morning. She sported an all black casual look for her travels. She was wearing a black sweatshirt with matching sweatpants and black combat shoes. Alia had been busy attending her BFF's wedding the past few days, and pictures and videos of her at the wedding have been going viral. Alia has been reveling in the fantastic success of her last film Gully Boy in which she starred opposite Ranveer Singh.

Sushant Singh Rajput Also Snapped At The Airport

Sushant Singh Rajput was also spotted at the airport on Sunday morning. Sushant was wearing a black t-shirt with camouflage pants, and an orange hat. After his last film Kedarnath, Sushant will next be seen in the action film Sonchiriya, starring Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana.