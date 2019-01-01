 »   »   »  Arjun Kapoor’s Spirited New Year Post: “Rolling My Sleeves Up & Looking Straight At You 2019”

As the year ended, we are sure all of us were looking back nostalgically at what 2018 has been. So are our much loved Bollywood celebrities. Namaste England actor Arjun Kapoor has had nothing less than an eventful year, with ups and downs. Wishing everyone a happy new year, Arjun Kapoor posted an emotional and spirited message on Instagram. Read what he had to say.

Looking back at the year that has been for him, and all geared up for the year that will be in 2019, Arjun Kapoor posted a series of photos on Instagram. His caption read, "Rolling my sleeves up & looking straight at you 2019 !!! 2018 is done and here we go 2019... thank you for teaching me so much 2018 I will never be the same again... the highs & lows the good & the bad it all taught me one thing life is more about living in the present being happy grateful & enjoying what I have worked so hard for... my family has been so amazing they give me strength, my friends as always have stood by me no mater what, the media has been gracious & understanding & my fans have given me the strength needed to fall 7 times & get up 8 because that's life. Promise to be more active & interactive with all of you in the coming year...enjoy the holidays wish u a happy new year everyone be safe & be happy... " (sic).

Arjun recently returned from a family trip to Singapore. Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi, Boney and Anshula had gone to Singapore to ring in Anshula's 26th birthday. Arjun had Instagrammed a photo of the family from the trip, with a heartfelt birthday wish to his sister. "Happy birthday Ansh... ur an extension of me, the best part of me & u always shall be the world to me... #happybirthdayanshula #bestsisterever #growinguptoofast," he wrote.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen on the big screen in Dibakar Banerjee's 'Sandeep Pinky Aur Faraar' where he will star alongside Parineeti Chopra.

