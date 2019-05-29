English
    Arjun Kapoor Wants To Try A Live-In Relationship With Malaika Arora Because Of This Unique Reason!

    By
    |

    Ever since Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have posed like a true couple at the screening of India's Most Wanted, the former has become quite comfortable about talking about Malaika and his future plans. In his recent interview with The Quint, Arjun talked about live-in relationship and also revealed why he feels that before marrying someone, it's better to try live-in relationship.

    Arjun Speaks On Live-in Relationship

    "I live with my sister. It is practically two people living in a fairly comfortable house where there's space. For me, personally, I believe in the institution of marriage but I do not believe that you need to jump the gun.

    If you want to see if you are capable of living together you can just live together for a bit and see.

    Arjun Says His Family Won't Have Any Issue If He Chooses To Be In Live-in

    "What is marriage? It allows you to live together. Today we live in a modern enough society and Mumbai is a place where living-in is not going to be questioned. At least my family has never questioned it.

    I am independent person. If I make that choice, they will respect it. If it allows me to make a choice fundamentally where I feel okay this is the person I want to spend the rest of my life with, then I'll culminate it in marriage."

    Arjun Feels Live-In Can Save More Collateral Damage

    "If tomorrow I decide that it is not working for me for whatever reason then at least we have the ability to walk away without more collateral damage. That is the reason I have always said that in interviews."

    Arjun Feels Now His Life Is More Stable

    "Today where I am sitting, I think I have to enjoy what I have before I start planning the future. I've had a roller coaster life. Personally and even professionally for that matter if you look at my ups and downs.

    But if there is stability that has come my way, then I need to learn how to handle the stability also. Stability came my way earlier also in the past in the form of relationships or friendships, but I was too scattered. I didn't want it."

    'I Value My Professional Life, But I Cherish My Personal Life'

    "I wanted to just work, work, work. I was chasing distraction because I had lost my parent. I had lost my mother. I didn't care much for this side of my life. Because this didn't feel important.

    And six years in, seven years in, you realise that is more important, because this does allow you to focus on that, in a very strange sort of way which makes sense only when it makes sense to you.

    It is the most philosophical thing but you have to be hit by a truck to realise it. So today I am in a place where I value my professional life, but I cherish my personal life," concluded Arjun.

    Read more about: arjun kapoor Malaika Arora
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 17:03 [IST]
