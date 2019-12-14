Arjun Kapoor Faced 3 To 4 Rejections From Aditya Chopra Before He Cracked Ishaqzaade Audition

The debate on nepotism has taken center stage in the Hindi film industry in the last couple of years. While some think that star kids have an unfair advantage to enter the industry, in reality it may not be entirely true. Arjun Kapoor, although a star kid, reveals that he faced three to four rejections from ace filmmaker Aditya Chopra, before cracking the audition for 'Ishaqzaade'.

Arjun Kapoor grew up in a film family, with his father Boney Kapoor being a producer, and uncles Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, and cousin Sonam Kapoor, being actors. He told PTI, "I have grown up in this films industry so I have seen the highs and lows through my parents, so maybe being a star kid is that they prepare for the good and bad slightly fast. You get opportunities easily in the beginning. Maybe, I would have asked my father to pick up the phone and meet Aditya Chopra but I chose the path which I felt was right, meeting casting directors and going for an audition."

He continued, "Aditya Chopra rejected me three to four times and I don't know whether it had anything to do with my surname. When he saw my photos, he said, 'I can take you as a character actor'. Then I auditioned again for Ishaqzaade and I got the film. I don't think my surname had anything to do when he was rejecting me either." Arjun made his debut with Ishaqzaade starring opposite Parineeti Chopra.

Arjun admits that industry kids have an advantage over outsiders in the form of an education on how to go about things. People who come from the outside have to tough it out, which is why he respects people like Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal.

Arjun's latest release was the period drama 'Panipat', which also starred Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. Direted by Ashutosh Gowarikar, it was based on the Third Battle of Panipat.

