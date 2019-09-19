Arjun Kapoor Will Light Up Bandra-Worli Sea Link In Red To Spread Cancer Awareness!

Arjun Kapoor may appear tough on the outside, but is very compassionate on the inside, especially when it comes to supporting social causes that matter a lot to him. On September 22, which is observed worldwide as the World Rose Day, to bring happiness to cancer patients, Arjun will make a beautiful gesture to cancer patients. The actor will light up the famous Bandra-Worli Sea Link in red. Read on!

Bringing about cancer awareness matters a lot to Arjun as he lost his mother, Mona Shourie to it. So, he has decided to do whatever it takes to spread awareness regarding the deadly disease. He wishes to light up the lives of cancer patients, with his simple yet sweet gesture of lighting up the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

"It is a cause that is extremely close to me for very personal reasons. I will do whatever it takes to bring awareness on cancer, support as many who are affected by it and try and tell as many that only our spirit can make us fight this disease," Arjun was quoted to have said by IANS.

Arjun is working in collaboration with Cancer Patients Aid Association to make this possible. He will also be meeting young kids who are suffering from the disease, and handing over roses and gifts to them. "I'm looking forward to meeting these little brave-hearts who are battling cancer with a smile. Their courage is inspiring and heart-breaking," he said.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in the action-thriller India's Most Wanted. He will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, starring opposite Parineeti Chopra. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. Although the film's production has been completed, its release date has been getting pushed.

