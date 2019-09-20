English
    Arjun Kapoor Wins Internet Over With His Reply To A Troll Who MOCKS Him For Promoting Others’ Films

    Arjun Kapoor is an internet savvy celebrity who wins over netizens with his hilarious comments on pictures of celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and others. Not only that, Arjun also shuts up trolls in a calm and dignified manner, when they needlessly pick on every little thing he does. Recently, when a Twitter user made a snide remark about Arjun promoting others' films, his reply to that will leave you impressed.

    A Twitter user questioned Arjun about him promoting Kunal Kemmu's Lootcase, in a rather mean way, by writing, "bhia tu doosro par tweet hi karta rahega ya apni koi film bhi karega." (Brother, Will you only keep tweeting for other films or will you do any of yours?)

    To this, Arjun replied like a boss, writing, "Hey Radha it's always good to encourage others work... I have done enough work to not be always selfish and think about myself and my own marketing..." (sic). Fans were left mighty impressed by Arjun's way of handling an unpleasant situation.

    In the past, Arjun has been trolled for his relationship with Malaika Arora, who is elder to him. He has also been attacked with regard to his relationship with his father, Boney Kapoor, by people who think Arjun hates him for being with Sridevi. Arjun has approached every unpleasant internet situation in a calm and composed manner, shutting up trolls with his responses.

    On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, starring opposite Parineeti Chopra. The film's release date has been getting pushed for a while now. Arjun also has a period film lined up. He will be starring in Ashutosh Gowarikar's Panipat, starring alongside Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. The film is going to hit theatres on December 6, 2019.

    Story first published: Friday, September 20, 2019, 19:30 [IST]
