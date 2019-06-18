Arjun Patiala First Look: Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh & Varun Sharma's Character Posters Revealed!

The wait is finally over! The makers of Arjun Patiala have dropped the character posters of the film featuring Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma. Along with that, they have also announced a new release date for the movie.

Kriti Sanon took to her Twitter page to introduce us to her character and wrote, "Reporting ka craze hai, bijli se bhi tezz hai! Miliye Ritu se. #ArjunPatiala."

Diljit Dosanjh who plays a cop in the film, too shared his look and captioned it as, "#ArjunPatiala, muscular nahi cute. With you. For you. Always."

Varun Sharma too tweeted his character poster and wrote, "Karne aaya hoon hungama, saath mein leke full on DRA-MAA! Presenting you, Onida Singh! #ArjunPatiala."

Speaking about the film, producer Dinesh Vijan had earlier shared, "Diljit will be seen in the uniform but very different to his avatar in his first Hindi film outing, Udta Punjab, who is out to bust a drug cartel. This policewallah is a laugh-a-minute character with a swagger that is all Diljit who will have you rolling with his quirky sense of humour which he has trademarked back home."

Talking about her co-star Diljit, Kriti had earlier shared in an interview, "Diljit is a brilliant actor. I think what really amazed me is that we had not really met before so much, and when we did our first scene together, the scene didn't had any dialogues, it was montage of a song, but chemistry was there, from the get go. There was action and reaction, nothing was planned. So I think when you have a brilliant actor in front of you, the chemistry gets set from the first scene."

Directed by Rohit Jugraj, Arjun Patiala will lock horns with Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao's Mental Hai Kya On July 26, 2019 at the box office.

