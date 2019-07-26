Arjun Patiala Movie Review: Live Audience Update

$@M @SAMTHEBESTEST

"Interval ! #ArjunPatiala is heading towards a Disaster result and competitor for One of the Worst of the year. It is damn filmy but with utter non-sense theme and kiddish dialogues. I felt like leaving it anywhere in the halfway."

Kamran Musstafa @kami3012

"#ArjunPatiala is a great family entertainer with its fast paced and entertaining first half to a pretty above average second half. Rohit Jugraj knows how to make a clean comedy. This movies has Sunny Leone dancing in a freaking suit. Good time."

Karan Bajaj @KaranBajaj1502

"#ArjunPatiala is OUTSTANDING and OUTDATED at the same time... film is TERRIFIC and TERRIBLE at the same time, film will make you laugh 😂 and Cry 😢 at the same time, my rating for this film is 5* and 1* at the same time...Must watch and Avoid at the same time #ArjunPatialaReview."

akib @akib777

"So basically #ArjunPatiala is another disaster for @kritisanon after Raabta. Such a shame."

Jatin Ramnani @JatintheKING29

"#ArjunPatiala.. It is just a starting... But entertainment is on its peak....Great start for movie.. @kritisanon is cutest news reporter again luv u #KritiSanon."

Creative Vision Media @CreativeV_media

"#ArjunPatiala #review @iamshivankarora "Full fun " ⭐️⭐️⭐️ The jokes land sometimes and the other times they don't. So far the movie has been true to its genre."