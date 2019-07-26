Arjun Patiala Movie Review: Live Audience Update
Arjun Patiala featuring Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles, has already hit the theatres and let's see if the film has managed to entertain the audiences or not. The film, which is directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan, is made under the banner of Maddock films. In the film, Kriti Sanon plays a journalist, while Diljit Dosanjh is in the titular role as the quirky small town guy. The film also features Varun Sharma. Check out the live audience review below..
$@M @SAMTHEBESTEST
"Interval ! #ArjunPatiala is heading towards a Disaster result and competitor for One of the Worst of the year. It is damn filmy but with utter non-sense theme and kiddish dialogues. I felt like leaving it anywhere in the halfway."
Kamran Musstafa @kami3012
"#ArjunPatiala is a great family entertainer with its fast paced and entertaining first half to a pretty above average second half. Rohit Jugraj knows how to make a clean comedy. This movies has Sunny Leone dancing in a freaking suit. Good time."
Karan Bajaj @KaranBajaj1502
"#ArjunPatiala is OUTSTANDING and OUTDATED at the same time... film is TERRIFIC and TERRIBLE at the same time, film will make you laugh 😂 and Cry 😢 at the same time, my rating for this film is 5* and 1* at the same time...Must watch and Avoid at the same time #ArjunPatialaReview."
akib @akib777
"So basically #ArjunPatiala is another disaster for @kritisanon after Raabta. Such a shame."
Jatin Ramnani @JatintheKING29
"#ArjunPatiala.. It is just a starting... But entertainment is on its peak....Great start for movie.. @kritisanon is cutest news reporter again luv u #KritiSanon."
Creative Vision Media @CreativeV_media
"#ArjunPatiala #review @iamshivankarora "Full fun " ⭐️⭐️⭐️ The jokes land sometimes and the other times they don't. So far the movie has been true to its genre."
