Arjun Patiala Song 'Main Deewana Tera': Kriti Sanon- Diljit Dosanjh's Party Song Is Too Much Fun!

Enjoyed the hilarious trailer of Kriti Sanon-Diljit Dosanjh-Varun Sharma starrer 'Arjun Patiala'? Well, now it's time to hit the dance floor with the first track from this comedy film.

Sometime back, the makers released the first song titled 'Main Tera Deewana' from the movie. It's a fun number helmed by Guru Randhawa. Called as the 'original ladki patane waala gana', the peppy party anthem has Kriti looking gorgeous in a yellow-blue saree. On the other hand, Diljit looks dapper in a white suit with black bow. Their infectious chemistry is like an icing on the cake.

Check out the song video here=

In Arjun Patiala, Diljit plays a 'cute' cop while Kriti essays the role of a reporter. Varun Sharma's character is that of a funny cop named Onida Singh.

Speaking about doing a comedy film like this, Kriti was earlier quoted as saying, "I love comedy, I think it is really difficult to make people laugh firstly and it is also very important with of stress we'll have in our lives. When audience goes into the theaters, and you can manage to make them laugh, and forget all their stress, there is nothing better than that and I am happy that I am getting opportunity to do comedy back to back."

Directed by Rohit Jugraj, the film will be releasing on July 26 and will be locking horns at the box office with Rajkummar Rao-Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya and Sonakshi Sinha's Khandaani Shafakhana.

