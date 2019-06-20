English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Arjun Patiala Trailer: Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh & Varun Sharma Promise Some Madcap Fun!

    By
    |
    Arjun Patiala Trailer Reaction: Diljit Dosanjh| Kriti Sanon |Dinesh V| Rohit J| Bhushan K |FilmiBeat

    After treating us to some quirky posters, the makers of 'Arjun Patiala' dropped the trailer of the film and we must say, it looks like a fun-ride! The film stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma. While Kriti worked with Varun before in Rohit Shetty's Dilwale, this is the first time she is sharing screen space with Diljit.

    Speaking about the trailer, we totally love the spoofy vibe to it. Diljit plays a 'cute' policeman while Kriti who essays his lady love is someone with a little dose of drama. Varun Sharma plays Onida Singh, so named because his mom wanted an Onida TV set but had him instead.

    trailer

    The makers promise, "Honesty is the best policy, isliye hum leke aaye hai India ka pehla sachcha trailer. Ismein action hai, drama hai, romance hai, comedy hai aur sunny bhi hai!"

    Check out the trailer here-

    Speaking about doing a comedy film like this, Kriti was earlier quoted as saying, "I love comedy, I think it is really difficult to make people laugh firstly and it is also very important with of stress we'll have in our lives. When audience goes into the theaters, and you can manage to make them laugh, and forget all their stress, there is nothing better than that and I am happy that I am getting opportunity to do comedy back to back."

    Directed by Rohit Jugraj, Arjun Patiala will be releasing on July 26 and will be locking horns at the box office with Rajkummar Rao-Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya and Sonakshi Sinha's Khandaani Shafakhana.

    Arjun Patiala First Look: Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh & Varun Sharma's Character Posters Revealed!

    More ARJUN PATIALA News

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 12:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue