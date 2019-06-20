Arjun Patiala Trailer: Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh & Varun Sharma Promise Some Madcap Fun!

Arjun Patiala Trailer Reaction: Diljit Dosanjh| Kriti Sanon |Dinesh V| Rohit J| Bhushan K |FilmiBeat

After treating us to some quirky posters, the makers of 'Arjun Patiala' dropped the trailer of the film and we must say, it looks like a fun-ride! The film stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma. While Kriti worked with Varun before in Rohit Shetty's Dilwale, this is the first time she is sharing screen space with Diljit.

Speaking about the trailer, we totally love the spoofy vibe to it. Diljit plays a 'cute' policeman while Kriti who essays his lady love is someone with a little dose of drama. Varun Sharma plays Onida Singh, so named because his mom wanted an Onida TV set but had him instead.

The makers promise, "Honesty is the best policy, isliye hum leke aaye hai India ka pehla sachcha trailer. Ismein action hai, drama hai, romance hai, comedy hai aur sunny bhi hai!"

Check out the trailer here-

Speaking about doing a comedy film like this, Kriti was earlier quoted as saying, "I love comedy, I think it is really difficult to make people laugh firstly and it is also very important with of stress we'll have in our lives. When audience goes into the theaters, and you can manage to make them laugh, and forget all their stress, there is nothing better than that and I am happy that I am getting opportunity to do comedy back to back."

Directed by Rohit Jugraj, Arjun Patiala will be releasing on July 26 and will be locking horns at the box office with Rajkummar Rao-Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya and Sonakshi Sinha's Khandaani Shafakhana.

