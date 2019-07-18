GOOD NEWS! Arjun Rampal & Gabriella Demetriades Blessed With A Baby Boy

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades welcome baby boy | FilmiBeat

Yayiee! It's a baby boy. Yes, you read right. According to Mumbai Mirror, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades are blessed with a baby boy. Currently, Gabriella Demetriades is at a suburban hospital. JP Dutta's daughter, Nidhi Dutta made the announcement on Twitter. She wrote, "Congratulations @rampalarjun on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God bless!"

On Wednesday, Gabriella was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai and Arjun Rampal was seen arriving at the hospital along with his daughters Mahikaa and Myra. Gabriella's parents, too, reached Mumbai a few days ago for their daughter's delivery.

Earlier, in an interview with a leading daily, Arjun had revealed how he met Gabriella and was quoted as saying, "So, what can I say? That she stalked me? Wishful thinking that, buddy! It's only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I'm blessed that they have, no questions asked."

Arjun Rampal had recently opened up about Mahikaa and Myra's equation with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. He had said that his daughters have accepted Gabriella as a part of the family and there are no cold vibes.

Before getting into a relationship with Gabriella, Arjun was married to Mehr Jesia. Arjun and Mehr announced their separation in May last year.