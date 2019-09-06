Arjun Rampal Gets Trolled For Driving A Luxury Car In Flood; ‘I Was In An Alto’ Is His EPIC Comeback

Arjun Rampal is one savvy celebrity. The actor had shared a video of waterlogged roads of Mumbai, where a luxury car was struggling to move. Instead, netizens thought that it was he who was driving the luxury car, and so he got heavily trolled for it. But Arjun got them with the most epic comeback. Check it out.

Arjun shared a video in which a snazzy red Mercedes is trying to drive through a flooded road in Mumbai. He captioned it, "Only Indian cars survive in this weather. Be safe. Drive Indian," (sic).

One Instagram user wrote, "What rubbish bro so you also stop using Range Rover and buy a Maruti alto."

To this, Arjun had the most boss-like reply. He wrote, "Took the video from my Alto." The comment received over 4000 likes, and left his fans in splits. The troller conceded and replied, "Nice bro appreciated. Donate your range rover to me."

Many other celebrities have also been taking to their social media and posting pictures and videos of the floods in Mumbai. One video which is doing the rounds shows water flooding into Amitabh Bachchan's house, Pratiksha. Bhumi Pednekar shared a video from her car when she was stuck in traffic due to the rains. Vicky Kaushal posted an Instagram story of him trying to cross a flooded street.

