English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Arjun Rampal Gets Trolled For Driving A Luxury Car In Flood; ‘I Was In An Alto’ Is His EPIC Comeback

    By
    |

    Arjun Rampal is one savvy celebrity. The actor had shared a video of waterlogged roads of Mumbai, where a luxury car was struggling to move. Instead, netizens thought it was he who was driving the luxury car, and so he got heavily trolled for it. But Arjun got them with the most epic comeback. Check it out.

    Mumbai Rains: Arjun Rampal Gets Trollers Like A BOSS!

    Arjun shared a video in which a snazzy red Mercedes is trying to drive through a flooded road in Mumbai. He captioned it, "Only Indian cars survive in this weather. Be safe. Drive Indian," (sic).

    One Instagram user wrote, "What rubbish bro so you also stop using Range Rover and buy a Maruti alto."

    To this, Arjun had the most boss-like reply. He wrote, "Took the video from my Alto." The comment received over 4000 likes and left his fans in splits. The troller conceded and replied, "Nice bro appreciated. Donate your range rover to me."

    View this post on Instagram

    Only Indian cars survive in this weather. Be safe. Drive Indian.

    A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on

    Many other celebrities have also been taking to their social media and posting pictures and videos of the floods in Mumbai. One video which is doing the rounds shows water flooding into Amitabh Bachchan's house, Pratiksha. Bhumi Pednekar shared a video from her car when she was stuck in traffic due to the rains. Vicky Kaushal posted an Instagram story of him trying to cross a flooded street.

    MOST READ: PICTURE: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Enjoy The Kenyan Wilderness On A Safari Ride!

    More ARJUN RAMPAL News

    Read more about: arjun rampal
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue