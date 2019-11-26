Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Drops A Cute Birthday Post For Him!

One of Bollywood's hottest hunks, Arjun Rampal turns 47 today and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades made the day extra special by dropping a romantic post for him on her Instagram page. She also revealed that she lovingly calls him 'shriji'.

Sharing a series of pictures with her beau, Gabriella wrote, "With you time is not linear, but still we should celebrate the day you graced us all with that smile and everyday that you share those pearls of wisdom with the world. Happy birthday to you shriji @rampal72."

Check out her post here.

Meanwhile, fans too dropped in birthday wishes for the 'Paltan' actor. An Instagram user wrote, "Lovely photos and happy birthday to your darling. You both are really lovely together." "Happy birthday to the hottest man!", read another comment and we couldn't agree more!

Sharing about how love blossomed between him and Gabriella, Arjun had revealed in one of his interviews, "We met through common friends. So, what can I say? That she stalked me? Wishful thinking that, buddy! It's only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I'm blessed that they have, no questions asked."

The couple welcomed their first child named Arik, this year in July. Thrilled with the new addition to his family, the actor had posted on Instagram, "That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal."

Arjun was previously married to former supermodel Mehr Jesia. The couple called their marriage quits in May last year and were officially granted divorce by the court earlier this month.

