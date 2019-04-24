English
    Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades PREGNANT With Their First Baby, See Picture!

    Arjun Rampal announces his girlfriend Gabriella is pregnancy before marriage | FilmiBeat

    Arjun Rampal is all set to embrace fatherhood again. Last night, the actor took to his Instagram page to announce that his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades is expecting their first baby. Immediately, congratulations and wishes started pouring in on their post for the soon to-be parents.

    Arjun and Gabrielle both took their respective Instagram handles to share the good news with their fans.

    Arjun & Gabrielle Are Expecting Their First Love Child

    Arjun posted this black-and-white picture in which he is seen holding on to a pregnant Gabriella and captioned it as, "Blessed to have you and start all over again. Thank you baby for this baby."

    Gabriella too shared the same picture where she is seen flaunting her baby bump and wrote, "Grateful for you two ❤️ can't wait to meet you ..."

    Arjun & Gabriella Have Been Dating For A While

    Post his separation with his wife Mehr Jessia last year, Arjun entered into a relationship with Gabriella Demetriades, a South African model and the lovebirds are often spotted together at various events.

    Arjun-Gabriella's Love Story

    Buzz is that Arjun met Gabriella during an Indian Premiere League afterparty in 2009, but they reconnected and began dating only a few years later. She stood by his side when his mother passed away last year and that's how their relationship grew stronger.

    Who Is Gabriella Demetriades?

    Gabriella is a South African supermodel who participated in Miss Indian Premier League (IPL) Bollywood 2009 and was chosen as one of FHM's "100 Sexiest Women In The World" contenders. She also acted in a Bollywood film titled Sonali Cable.

    Arjun has two daughters named Mahikaa and Myra from his previous marriage with former model Mehr Jessia. 

    Last year when Arjun and Mehr separated, the couple issued a joint statement that read, "After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth. We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey."

    The statement further read, "Both of us being extremely private people feel strange to be making this statement, but such are the circumstances of our lives. Where the truth can get distorted and lost. We are a family, our love for each other is forever intact and we shall always be there for one another and most importantly, for our children Mahikaa and Myra.

    We would therefore appreciate our privacy through this time. Thank all for their support. Relationships can end, but love lives on. We won't be commenting on this any further."

    arjun rampal
