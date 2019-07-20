Arjun Rampal's GF Gabriella Demetriades Shares Photo Of Him Holding Their Newborn Son In His Arms

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend, Gabriella Dementriades became proud parents of a baby boy on Thursday (June 18, 2019). A source had earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "Gabriella's parents were there at the hospital Thursday morning, they left a little after noon, escorted by Arjun. His daughters were also by their father's side the entire day. Gabriella will (be) discharged by Saturday."

Meanwhile, Gabriella took to her Instagram story to share the first picture of her newborn son. In the photo, the tiny tot is seen resting in his father, Arjun's arms. While the face of the newborn isn't visible in the click, the smile on Arjun's face while holding his bundle of joy is heartwarming.

The South African model also posted a picture of herself and her changed hair colour and captioned it, 'need the change.' She also shared a picture of Arjun's first gift for their little one. The actor is seen holding a gift box with a stuffed teddy bear inside.

Meanwhile, the new parents are yet to zero in on a name for their baby boy. The actor was quoted as saying, "Not yet. Still thinking."

Arjun and Gabriella had made the pregnancy announcement in April. The actor had posted a black-and-white picture in which he was seen holding on to a pregnant Gabriella and captioned it, "Blessed to have you and start all over again. Thank you baby for this baby."

Gabriella too had shared the same picture where she is seen flaunting her baby bump and wrote, "Grateful for you two ❤️ can't wait to meet you ..."