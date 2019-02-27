Arjun Rampal And His Girlfriend Gabriella Snapped In The City; Kriti Sanon Spotted At Airport

Arjun Goes Out In The City With His Girlfriend Gabriella

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were both spotted out and about in the city by the paparazzi. Arjun looked hot as always in an ultra casual avatar. He was wearing a green t-shirt with black sweatpants, and classic white sneakers. Gabriella, on the other hand, wore a floral blue shirt with white trousers, and sported a pair of light grey sneakers.

Kriti Sanon's Pretty Airport Look

Kriti Sanon was ready to jet off somewhere when she was spotted by the paps on Tuesday afternoon. Kriti looked pretty in a white shirt dress which she teamed with a pink and white striped over shirt. She finished up her look sporting a pair of white sneakers. Kriti is all geared up for the release of her next movie Luka Chuppi, also starring Kartik Aaryan. The movie is set to release on March 1st.

Bhumi Pednekar Gets Papped

Bhumi Pednekar got papped today after a meeting. Bhumi looked very classy as she sported deep red lips with an orange kurta and churidar set. Bhumi has been promoting her upcoming movie Sonchiriya, which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Bajpayee, and Ashutosh Rana. The movie is set to release on March 1st.

Tueday Night Dinner For These Folks

Raveena Tandon, Chunky Pandey and his wife Bhavna Pandey were snapped as they headed out after dinner on Tuesday night. Raveena looked pretty in a floral dress. Chunky Pandey wore a blue t-shirt with denims, whereas his wife Bhavna wore a white dress and carried a sea blue clutch.