Arjun Rampal's Sister: He’s In A Happy Space Now That He’s With Gabriella

Arjun Rampal recently hosted a baby shower for his partner, Gabriella Demetriades. In a recent interview to a daily, Arjun opened up about his relationship with her and revealed that last five years were very difficult for him. His sister too admitted that the actor is in a happy space now, all thanks to Gabriella.

''It's been sheer hell for the last five years but what doesn't kill you makes you stronger, doesn't it?" Talking about his lady love, Arjun said, ''We met through common friends. So, what can I say? That she stalked me? Wishful thinking that, buddy! It's only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as part of the family. I'm blessed that they have, no questions asked," Arjun said.

In the same interview, Arjun talked about his late mother Gwen, who passed away last year due to cancer, ''She was the axis of my life. We went everywhere for treatment, including America and Portugal. During her last days, she could converse only by raising her hand. She went away without saying a word. But she returns in my dreams and I hear her saying, 'Don't worry about a thing, never worry. Look after yourself.'"

To which Komal, the younger sister of Arjun, said, "Arjun was in the doldrums, both of us were extremely close to mom. We're trying to get over our loss. Thankfully, he's in a happy space now that he's with Gabriella. Life has to move on."

For the uninitiated, in April, Arjun Rampal had announced his girlfriend's pregnancy with a post, "Blessed to have you and start all over again... thank you baby for this baby."

