English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Arjun Rampal's Sister: He’s In A Happy Space Now That He’s With Gabriella

    By
    |
    Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriade shares baby shower picture | FilmiBeat

    Arjun Rampal recently hosted a baby shower for his partner, Gabriella Demetriades. In a recent interview to a daily, Arjun opened up about his relationship with her and revealed that last five years were very difficult for him. His sister too admitted that the actor is in a happy space now, all thanks to Gabriella.

    ''It's been sheer hell for the last five years but what doesn't kill you makes you stronger, doesn't it?" Talking about his lady love, Arjun said, ''We met through common friends. So, what can I say? That she stalked me? Wishful thinking that, buddy! It's only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as part of the family. I'm blessed that they have, no questions asked," Arjun said.

    Arjun Rampals Sister: He’s In A Happy Space Now That He’s With Gabriella

    In the same interview, Arjun talked about his late mother Gwen, who passed away last year due to cancer, ''She was the axis of my life. We went everywhere for treatment, including America and Portugal. During her last days, she could converse only by raising her hand. She went away without saying a word. But she returns in my dreams and I hear her saying, 'Don't worry about a thing, never worry. Look after yourself.'"

    To which Komal, the younger sister of Arjun, said, "Arjun was in the doldrums, both of us were extremely close to mom. We're trying to get over our loss. Thankfully, he's in a happy space now that he's with Gabriella. Life has to move on."

    For the uninitiated, in April, Arjun Rampal had announced his girlfriend's pregnancy with a post, "Blessed to have you and start all over again... thank you baby for this baby."

    Keep watching this space for more updates.

    Most Read: 'Katrina Kaif, Do You Want A Slap?' What Made Akshay Kumar Say Such SHOCKING Thing To Her?

    More ARJUN RAMPAL News

    Read more about: arjun rampal
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue