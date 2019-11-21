Arjun Rampal And Mehr Jesia Granted Divorce; Daughters Mahikaa & Myra To Stay With Mother

Arjun-Mehr Granted Divorce Under Special Marriage Act

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, principal judge Shailaja Sawant granted Arjun and Mehr divorce under the Special Marriage Act, and announced that their two daughters Mahikaa and Myra will reside with their mother at their duplex in Bandra.

The Divorce Proceedings

The tabloid further quoted a court official as saying, "After a petition for divorce by mutual consent is filed, their plea is scrutinized, registered and then, the couple is referred to a marriage counsellor to attempt a reconciliation. If that fails, the couple is given six more months to work things out. Six months later, if they are resolute in their decision to part ways and have complied with the terms of divorce mutually agreed to between them, a court draws up a decree of divorce."

Arjun & Mehr Had Announced Their Separation In May

The couple had issued an official statement that read, "After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth. We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey."

Coming Back To Present

Arjun Rampal is now in a live-in relationship with model Gabriella Demetriades. The lovebirds welcomed their first baby, Arik on July 18, 2019.