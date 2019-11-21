    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Arjun Rampal And Mehr Jesia Granted Divorce; Daughters Mahikaa & Myra To Stay With Mother

      By
      |

      Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia have now legally ended their marriage of 21 years, after a family court in Bandra granted them divorce by mutual consent. The B-town couple had broke the news of their separation in May this year.

      Arjun-Mehr Granted Divorce Under Special Marriage Act

      Arjun-Mehr Granted Divorce Under Special Marriage Act

      According to a Mumbai Mirror report, principal judge Shailaja Sawant granted Arjun and Mehr divorce under the Special Marriage Act, and announced that their two daughters Mahikaa and Myra will reside with their mother at their duplex in Bandra.

      The Divorce Proceedings

      The Divorce Proceedings

      The tabloid further quoted a court official as saying, "After a petition for divorce by mutual consent is filed, their plea is scrutinized, registered and then, the couple is referred to a marriage counsellor to attempt a reconciliation. If that fails, the couple is given six more months to work things out. Six months later, if they are resolute in their decision to part ways and have complied with the terms of divorce mutually agreed to between them, a court draws up a decree of divorce."

      Arjun & Mehr Had Announced Their Separation In May

      Arjun & Mehr Had Announced Their Separation In May

      The couple had issued an official statement that read, "After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth. We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey."

      Coming Back To Present

      Coming Back To Present

      Arjun Rampal is now in a live-in relationship with model Gabriella Demetriades. The lovebirds welcomed their first baby, Arik on July 18, 2019.

      Arjun Rampal's Sister: He's In A Happy Space Now That He's With Gabriella

      Mehr Jesia REACTS To Ex-husband Arjun Rampal Becoming A Father With Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades

      Read more about: arjun rampal
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue