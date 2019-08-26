Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Speaks About Motherhood And Newborn Arik

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades are on cloud nine, after having had a baby boy, whom they have decided to name Arik, a few weeks back. What caught most netizens attention was that Gabriella had managed to shed the post pregnancy weight in just 11 days! Speaking about it to Mid-Day, the supermodel said, "I lost 11 kg as I was leaving the hospital, as Arik was almost 5 kg. Since then, I have been breastfeeding, so I am not on any special diet, but I am eating healthy and nutritious food. I never stopped working out anyway. My water broke while I was playing tennis."

She also added that throughout her pregnancy, she never stopped doing Yoga and working out.

The 32-year-old also spoke about how pregnancy happened to her and said, "I was never one of those people who thought of having a baby. I am actually the youngest of my friends, and we would have conversations such as 'ok, is it time to have a baby yet?'. I would even look at people having babies, and think 'I don't know if I want to do this'. But it all happened very organically, and it may sound like a cliche now, but it's the best thing that's ever happened to me. I used to think I was in love [with Rampal], but then Arik happened...

She also spoke of Arjun who's becoming a dad once again. "All during the pregnancy, which was hard, my mother would tell me, 'wait till you see the baby'. While Arjun has done this before, and so, was calm, and was with me every step of the way, I didn't have a reference point. I think he is going to be a great dad. He is so hands-on that sometimes I say 'give me my son back'," she was quoted as saying in the interview.