Lok Sabha Election 2019: Arnab Goswami Refers To Sunny Deol As Sunny Leone; Here's How She Reacted

Leading by How many votes ???? ;) 😜 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 23, 2019

Sunny Leone Pokes Fun At Arnab

It's pretty clear that Sunny Leone has already learnt about Arnab Goswami's goof up and the actress couldn't stop herself from poking fun at him.

Arnab : "Sunny Leone...sorry Sunny Deol is leading from Gurdaspur"



Modi ke ishq mein devdas ban gya hai ye pagla ?￰ﾟﾤﾣ#ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/1sy1taAxhu — Raj?￢ﾙﾥ️INDIAN2 (@Indian2Raj) May 23, 2019

Netizens Can't Keep calm

As expected, netizens couldn't avoid this goof up of Arnab Goswani and trolled him back and forth.

And It Continued..

Many netizens wrote that more than PM Narendra Modi, it's Arnab Goswami, who's damn excited ahead of the Lok Sabha Election result.

Clearly #ArnabGoswami watches a lot of you. — Rishabh Sarda (@Ris_Sarda) May 23, 2019

Ahem! Ahem!

We wonder how would Sunny Deol react to this goof up.