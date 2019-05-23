Lok Sabha Election 2019: Arnab Goswami Refers To Sunny Deol As Sunny Leone; Here's How She Reacted
The counting for 542 Lok Sabha seats has already been kick-started this morning and the entire nation's eyes are on the Lok Sabha election result for 2019 and amid all this Sunny Leone started trending on Twitter. All thanks to Arnab Goswami. While having an intense discussion on his broadcast, Republic TV, Arnab referred to BJP candidate from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol as actress Sunny Leone. This video has been going viral on Twitter and has left netizens in spilits. Here's how Sunny Leone reacted to this viral video..
#IndiaDecides2019 #arnabgoswami #bjp #congress #SunnyLeone @SunnyLeone @iamsunnydeol #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/FBlVWOUBeF— Caleb Shohe (@calebsumi) May 23, 2019
|
Sunny Leone Pokes Fun At Arnab
It's pretty clear that Sunny Leone has already learnt about Arnab Goswami's goof up and the actress couldn't stop herself from poking fun at him.
|
Netizens Can't Keep calm
As expected, netizens couldn't avoid this goof up of Arnab Goswani and trolled him back and forth.
|
And It Continued..
Many netizens wrote that more than PM Narendra Modi, it's Arnab Goswami, who's damn excited ahead of the Lok Sabha Election result.
|
Ahem! Ahem!
We wonder how would Sunny Deol react to this goof up.