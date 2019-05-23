English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Lok Sabha Election 2019: Arnab Goswami Refers To Sunny Deol As Sunny Leone; Here's How She Reacted

    By
    |
    Sunny Leone's epic reply to TV anchor on messing up her with Sunny Deol name | FilmiBeat

    The counting for 542 Lok Sabha seats has already been kick-started this morning and the entire nation's eyes are on the Lok Sabha election result for 2019 and amid all this Sunny Leone started trending on Twitter. All thanks to Arnab Goswami. While having an intense discussion on his broadcast, Republic TV, Arnab referred to BJP candidate from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol as actress Sunny Leone. This video has been going viral on Twitter and has left netizens in spilits. Here's how Sunny Leone reacted to this viral video..

    Sunny Leone Pokes Fun At Arnab

    It's pretty clear that Sunny Leone has already learnt about Arnab Goswami's goof up and the actress couldn't stop herself from poking fun at him.

    Netizens Can't Keep calm

    As expected, netizens couldn't avoid this goof up of Arnab Goswani and trolled him back and forth.

    And It Continued..

    Many netizens wrote that more than PM Narendra Modi, it's Arnab Goswami, who's damn excited ahead of the Lok Sabha Election result.

    Ahem! Ahem!

    We wonder how would Sunny Deol react to this goof up.

    More SUNNY LEONE News

    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 11:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue