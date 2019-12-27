    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Double Celebration: Arpita Khan Sharma Delivers Baby Girl On Brother Salman Khan’s 54th Birthday

      Salman Khan becomes Mamu, Arpita Khan Sharma blessed with BABY GIRL

      It's a double celebration for the Khan parivaar as Arpita Khan Sharma gave birth to a baby girl, Ayat Sharma, on Salman Khan's birthday.

      Arpita's actor-husband Aayush Sharma released an official statement after the birth of his little princess that reads, "With great joy and immense pleasure, we announce that we have been blessed with a baby girl. On this joyous occasion, we would like to thank our family, friends and all our well-wishers for their unconditional support. We also extended a humble thank you to our media friends and to our fans for their constant love and support. This journey couldn't have been complete without you all. Lots of Love- Aayush, Arpita & Ahil/ Khan & Sharma Family."

      What better present Arpita can give to her brother Salman on his 54th birthday. We just can't wait to have a glimpse of Salman's niece.

      According to DNA it was Arpita's decision to deliver the baby on the superstar's birthday and for the very reason she opted for a C-section delivery. Reportedly, both mother and the baby are healthy and hearty.

      Many congratulations to the entire Khan and Sharma family!

