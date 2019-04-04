Arpita Khan SLAMS A Troll For Calling Her Son Ahil 'Polio Affected Boy'
Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's son Ahil has been the target of trolls since quite some time now and it's certainly disheartening to see people targetting an innocent child who is enjoying life in his own big world. While Ahil turned three years old a few days ago, a video of Salim Khan cutting the birthday cake was shared online and Ahil was seen laughing and clapping at the sight. It was a cute gesture by the little boy but the trolls sharpened their knife to spread hate even on a positive post.
Arpita Khan Slammed The Troll For Being Insensitive
Arpita Khan slammed the troll for calling baby Ahil unwanted names and asked them to spare children from hateful and negative messages at the least.
Several Users Come Out In Support Of Arpita Khan
Many users supported Arpita Khan by saying, "Shameless people they are. Don't even see their comments," while another user comment, "@arpitakhansharma true. These are sick people. Shameless and bitter people who thrive on hurting others."
Elli Avram Came Out In Support As Well
Actress Elli Avram too came out in support of Ahil and commented, ''So adorable!! Happy birthday to Ahil.''
A Giant Floral Cupcake
Well, birthdays are all meant to be fun and negativity aside, check out this giant floral cupcake which Arpita Khan shared on her Instagram stories. That's the biggest cupcake we've ever seen!
