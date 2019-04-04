Arpita Khan SLAMS A Troll For Calling Her Son Ahil 'Polio Affected Boy'

Arpita Khan Slammed The Troll For Being Insensitive

Arpita Khan slammed the troll for calling baby Ahil unwanted names and asked them to spare children from hateful and negative messages at the least.

Several Users Come Out In Support Of Arpita Khan

Many users supported Arpita Khan by saying, "Shameless people they are. Don't even see their comments," while another user comment, "@arpitakhansharma true. These are sick people. Shameless and bitter people who thrive on hurting others."

Elli Avram Came Out In Support As Well

Actress Elli Avram too came out in support of Ahil and commented, ''So adorable!! Happy birthday to Ahil.''

A Giant Floral Cupcake

Well, birthdays are all meant to be fun and negativity aside, check out this giant floral cupcake which Arpita Khan shared on her Instagram stories. That's the biggest cupcake we've ever seen!