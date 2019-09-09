Arshad Warsi Mocks Pakistan With A Funny Video; Says 'Had No Idea That They Also Launched A Rocket'

After India's Chandrayaan 2 mission, Arshad Warsi poked fun at Pakistan where he posted a hilarious video of their 'rocket' launch. In the video shared by the 'Munna Bhai' actor, a group of men are seen releasing a hot air balloon, shaped like a rocket into the sky.

Comparing it to India's first mission to moon, Arshad wrote a hilarious caption that read, "I had no idea that Pakistan had also launched a rocket." (sic)

Check out his tweet here.

I had no idea that Pakistan had also launched a rocket... pic.twitter.com/9PjiBhK3qO — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) September 9, 2019

Meanwhile, Arshad's viral tweet left some Twitterati in splits. A user wrote, "😂😂.. any idea where it landed?" 'LOL', wrote another netizen. "Its a low cost, eco friendly rocket....india should learn from them about Eco-Rocket technology (sic)," replied another Indian fan.

However, there were many Pakistani social media users were miffed with the actor's comment and posted offensive messages on his timeline.

Speaking about Chandrayaan 2, it was scheduled to make a soft-landing on moon's south pole with its Vikram Lander and Pragyan rover. Unfortunately, the communication with the lander was lost just minutes before the touchdown. As per the latest updates, ISRO is continuing its efforts to restore a link with Vikram Lander and ISRO chief told PTI that attempts will be made to re-establish the communication with the Lander in the next 14 days.

Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebrities like Shahrukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor hailed ISRO for the Chandrayaan 2 mission.

