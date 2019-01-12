Art & Culture Should Be An Open Avenue Between India & Pakistan: Javed Akhtar

Lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar recently attended the centenary celebration of late Poet Kaifi Azmi and took the opportunity to address the issue of art being caught in the cross-fire of geopolitics. Javed Akhtar responded to the recent controversy sparked by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar, who said that the Supreme Court would not allow Indian content to be shown on Pakistani TV channels as it damages their culture.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Javed Akhtar took the opportunity on Thursday evening to respond to this and said, "This is all wrong, there shouldn't be any such talks coming from here, neither from there, as well."

"There are so many good serials which come from there (Pakistan) and they should be able to telecast here but they don't, and our good programmes should be able to telecast there, and why should not they telecast over there and which culture is getting damaged? Neither theirs, nor our culture could get damaged," he added.

He is not happy with art and artists being caught in the cross fire of politics. "These are just talks and people keep on jabbering about something or the other, someone does not want Ghulam Ali to come to India, and people from Pakistan keep on saying something else, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle haven't been able to go to Pakistan," he said.

Akhtar sir added, "In India people don't want Pakistani artistes, this is all wrong. As far as art and culture is concerned, whether people from Pakistan or from India, every avenue and path should be open for it."

The centenary celebrations of late poet Kaifi Azmi was organized by the Mijwan Welfare Society. The informal evening was graced by the presence of Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Aditi Rao Hydari and many others.

