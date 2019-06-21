English
    Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana & Anubhav Sinha Receiving Threats Ahead Of The Film's Release

    By
    |

    Ever since the trailer was launched last month, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 has piqued the audience's curiosity. Inspired by true events, the Anubhav Sinha directorial has been embroiled in a controversy.

    The trailer shows Ayushmann Khurrana's cop character entangled in the caste system while investigating the killing of two girls. The makers have been accused of portraying Brahmins in a negative light.

    article15

    It is being said that the story is inspired by the 2014 Badaun (Uttar Pradesh) rape case in which two teenage girls were found hanging from a tree that made it to the national headlines.

    While Parshuram Sena, a Brahmin outfit has reportedly voiced its displeasure and alleged that the film defames the community, Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana are said to have been getting threats on social media.

    Moreover, a multiplex chain is saying that Brahmin groups and Karni Sena will assemble outside their properties to protest against the screening of Article 15. Apparently, cinema owners are reaching out to the local police stations for help with additional security in wake of these threats.

    Anubhav Sinha has been addressing sensitive subjects in the society through his movies be it Mulk and the upcoming film, also. As it nears its date with cinemas, he has been getting threatening emails and calls from different strata of the society, particularly the upper bracket of the age-old social structure.

    The movie, Article 15 is a movie that demands change in the society for each individual and has asked everyone to take action with its hard-hitting line, 'Ab farq laayenge'!

    'Article 15' is set to get a world premiere at the tenth edition of the London Indian Film Festival. The investigative drama will be shown on the opening night.

    The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

    Directed by Anubhav Sinha and Produced by Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios, the film is sure to put the audience through a social perspective.

    Ayushmann Khurrana: High Time Our Industry Moves Away From Labelling Audiences & Films

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 15:52 [IST]
