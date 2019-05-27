Article 15 First Look Poster: Ayushmann Khurrana Looks Intense As A Cop!

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 first poster get REVEALED; Check Out | FilmiBeat

After delivering back-to-back hits at the box office, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen play a cop for the first time in his career in Anubhav Sinha's Article 15. The film which is touted to be an investigative drama, is inspired by true-life events. This morning, the makers of the film unveiled the first look poster of the film.

The poster features Ayushmann Khurrana sporting a moustache and looking every bit intense with a caption that reads, 'Farq Bahut Kar Liya, Ab Farq Laayenge‪'. He is seen wearing sunglasses which reflects the worst scenario of society. Have a look at it here and we bet you will be quite impressed by it. Meanwhile, the makers will be releasing the teaser later today.

Earlier, Ayushmann was quoted as saying, "I'm always intrigued by the socio-political situation of our country. We hardly see films which present the situation in an unbiased way. Anubhav Sinha is one such director who understands the complexities of our country. I loved Mulk. It is the most balanced film based on communalism and extremism. And it will be an absolute pleasure to work with him on Article 15."

Director Anubhav Sinha had said, "It is an investigative drama where the audience too is an accused party. A very challenging film that needed an extraordinary actor like Ayushmann. Delighted to have him on board with an explosive bundle of such talented and acclaimed actors."

'Article 15' is set to get a world premiere at the tenth edition of the London Indian Film Festival. The investigative drama will be the opening night film.

The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha and Produced by Anubhav Sinha & Zee Studios, the film is sure to put the audience in a social perspective.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana Wants To Become A Better Actor After Working With Amitabh Bachchan!