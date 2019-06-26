Article 15 First Movie Review Out: Critics Are All Praises For Ayushmann Khurrana

Aseem Chhabra @chhabs

"@anubhavsinha's #Article15 is a riveting, important film, that will haunt you for days. Terrifically shot, edited, it's brilliant piece of filmmaking. Stylistically it reminded me of #TrueDetective. Exceptional performances by @ayushmannk @sayanigupta #ManojPahwa @Mdzeeshanayyub."

Anshul Chaturvedi @AnshulChaturvdi

"After forcing us to think about the 'us' & 'them' reflex of religion (Mulk), @anubhavsinha brings the same question to caste with this gritty take. @ayushmannk will look back at #Article15 with pride. Much needed story, told well. India needs more of this."

Darpan Das @DarpanDas

"Ayushmann Khurana is currently the most reliable actor in B-town, giving us back to back good films with extraordinary content. #Article15 is going to be a sureshot winner but will remain underrated, as the Indian audiences can't digest anything without masala!"

Amul Vikas Mohan @amul_mohan

"#Article15 is one of those shocking movies that leaves you totally stunned and question everything even after hours of consuming it. Out in cinema this weekend DO NOT MISS IT!!! Kudos to the team @anubhavsinha @ayushmannk @anuragbedi @ZeeStudios_ #MajorWinner."

Ravi Jain @ravijain0701

"#Article15 is relentless, dark‌, disturbing, heart wrenching, well intentioned caste based cop drama. It shows the ugliest side of our inhuman behaviour towards the people 'who are like not us'. Director @anubhavsinha and @ayushmannk deserves kudos for showing us the mirror."

Joginder Tuteja @Tutejajoginder

"#Article15 brings the grittiness of #ArdhSatya and goes to the grassroots like #Gangaajal. @anubhavsinha aims for the balance & @ayushmannk shows how a cop can use his power right even without raising a hand. A couple of tangents notwithstanding, this one sets you thinking ⭐️⭐️⭐️."