Article 15 Full Movie Leaked Online On Tamilrockers In HD Print!

Tanmay Amar @tanmay_amar

"#Article15 - what a movie! Left me in a daze. Can't remember the last time I was left as stunned and made as uncomfortable by a movie."

Arvind Raj @raj_arvi007

"Dear Indian audience If u don't go to watch movies like ARTICLE 15..Then I am sorry to say but u deserve movies like BHARAT and STUDENT OF THE YEAR. #Article15 @Mishtidoi1."

Being Buddha @amitsinha69

"Too much of PR on my timeline for the film #Article15 saying its landmark, brilliant, path breaking. Honest review by a cinema fan - the movie is good especially 1st half but the 2nd half is full lecture & sub plots make it boring. A watchable film but nowhere best film of year."

Riddhi Taneja @riddhi_taneja

"Must watch movie #Article15. Loved all the characters specifically the ones played by

@ayushmannk and @sayanigupta. Brilliant acting. Thanks to the whole team for this amazing work."

Mr.Mystery @immrtwiter

"#Article15 one of the best movies I've ever seen. Sadly Depicts the reality of some states in India.( You know which state predominantly)"

Bishes @Bisheszzzzz

"A very important movie #Article15 , must watch for all the Indians given the current circumstances. Pls do make an effort to watch this movie."

Anita Rane @AyeWhatMan

"#Article15 is not the first Indian movie made on the dehumanisation of #Dalits. It may however be the first Indian movie that stars a mainstream Bollywood artiste. Kudos to @ayushmannk for making this wise choice."

मोहिनी, Student of Equity @studentofequity

"@ayushmannk I knew I was in for a treat when I heard Bob Dylan's song in opening. Actor in you over powers the star in you. Phenomenal movie."

