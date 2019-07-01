Article 15 Full Movie Leaked Online On Tamilrockers In HD Print!
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 full movie has leaked online on the notorious site, Tamilrockers for free download and we wonder if it's going to affect the business of the film. Tamilrockers, the piracy website, which is known for leaking all the big-budget movies within a couple of days of its release has recently leaked films like Kabir Singh, Student of the Year 2, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Gully Boy.
On a related note, Article 15 has earned Rs 12 crore till its second day at the box office. The film is getting all kinds of positive response from the audience as well as the critics. Have a look below.
Tanmay Amar @tanmay_amar
"#Article15 - what a movie! Left me in a daze. Can't remember the last time I was left as stunned and made as uncomfortable by a movie."
Arvind Raj @raj_arvi007
"Dear Indian audience If u don't go to watch movies like ARTICLE 15..Then I am sorry to say but u deserve movies like BHARAT and STUDENT OF THE YEAR. #Article15 @Mishtidoi1."
Being Buddha @amitsinha69
"Too much of PR on my timeline for the film #Article15 saying its landmark, brilliant, path breaking. Honest review by a cinema fan - the movie is good especially 1st half but the 2nd half is full lecture & sub plots make it boring. A watchable film but nowhere best film of year."
Riddhi Taneja @riddhi_taneja
"Must watch movie #Article15. Loved all the characters specifically the ones played by
@ayushmannk and @sayanigupta. Brilliant acting. Thanks to the whole team for this amazing work."
Mr.Mystery @immrtwiter
"#Article15 one of the best movies I've ever seen. Sadly Depicts the reality of some states in India.( You know which state predominantly)"
Bishes @Bisheszzzzz
"A very important movie #Article15 , must watch for all the Indians given the current circumstances. Pls do make an effort to watch this movie."
Anita Rane @AyeWhatMan
"#Article15 is not the first Indian movie made on the dehumanisation of #Dalits. It may however be the first Indian movie that stars a mainstream Bollywood artiste. Kudos to @ayushmannk for making this wise choice."
मोहिनी, Student of Equity @studentofequity
"@ayushmannk I knew I was in for a treat when I heard Bob Dylan's song in opening. Actor in you over powers the star in you. Phenomenal movie."
Keep watching this space for more updates on Article 15.
