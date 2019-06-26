'Article 15' Gets Five Modifications From CBFC

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's Article 15, which revolves around the caste divide in the country, has been granted a 'UA' certificate after five modifications by the Central Board of Film Certification. The investigative thriller features Ayushmannn Khurrana as a cop, with Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa.

Article 15 First Movie Review Out!

According to the official website of CBFC, the film was categoried 'UA'- unrestricted public exhibition but with parental guidance after the makers submitted a compliance certificate from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and added a voice-over in Hindi in the existing disclaimer before in the beginning of the film.

The board suggested a modification in a scene by removing the visual of a flag falling in fire. It replaced a sexually abusive word with another expression and also a derogatory word directed towards parents.

Visuals of beating people have been reduced by 30 per cent. Article 15 is scheduled to be released this Friday.